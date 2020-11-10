Newsmaker: Annual Food Drive in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of the Annual Christmas Parade in Smyrna.

However, the Annual Food Drive is still going on this year. Brian Hercules is the Town Manager in Smyrna and he joined News 2 via phone to discuss how the community can take part.

Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed is challenging Town Manager Brian D. Hercules in the 2020 Town of Smyrna Food Drive to benefit Nourish Food Bank.

The annual food drive historically culminates with the Town’s Christmas Parade. COVID-19 caused the Town to cancel this year’s parade, but the need for the community to donate food has not diminished.

“COVID-19 has placed a burden on many of our families,” noted Mayor Reed. “Nourish Food Bank has experienced a significant increase in families asking for assistance. Neighbor helping neighbor resonates with our citizens. We are asking you to join us in making sure that all of our citizens have access to food and basic necessities.”

Anyone wishing to donate non-perishable food items, toiletries, or baby supplies may drop their donation off in two locations: the sleigh in front of Town Hall, located at 315 South Lowry Street, or the truck in front of Smyrna Event Center, located at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East.

