We're just over 22 weeks until Christmas and a local program is working to get presents to children.

We’re talking about the Angel Tree Program in Waverly; the program lost its building in last year’s devastating flooding. Despite this, last year they helped close to 900 families.

“Still no bulding, but we are doing everything that we possibly can to try to help these families. We don’t just do kids, we also do seniors. We have a lot of seniors in Humphreys County,” Riggins said.

Losing their building did not stop the program from helping families last year, and Roberts thanks the local community for helping them find a new space.

“The community really came together and the sheriff provided a place for us to operate out of. We had so many donations – toy donations, money donations – from people all around the state,” Roberts said.

The Angel Tree Program is still seeking donations. Anyone looking to donate can send a check to HAP, 110 Cherokee Drive, Waverly, TN 37185, or Venmo @HolidayAssistanceProgram.

