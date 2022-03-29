NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An American Idol runner-up and Nashville native will be hosting a special performance to support children facing critical illness. Clark Beckham joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how to help support the cause.

There with Care, a non-profit organization in Nashville, serves families that have children going through the critical phase of a medical crisis. Beckham says the organization is special to him and countless families nationwide.

“The organization is now working in Middle Tennesse alongside Vanderbilt, and it really focuses on not just the children with medical issues but the family as well,” said Beckham, “they offer marriage counseling for the parents and is really just a catch-all for the families that are trying to support a child in critical condition.”

Beckham says “An Evening of Care” is an event that will be held to spread awareness of the non-profit organization in Nashville and how people can contribute.

“Since There with Care is so new to Nashville, we are kind of doing this event to raise money but mainly to get our name out there and spread awareness of the organization,” said Beckham.

An Evening with Care will take place on Thursday, April 7, at Riverside Revival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To purchase tickets or donate, click here.

To learn more about There with Care watch the entire interview above.