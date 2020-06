NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The American Red Cross is creating a new way for families and kids to take safety preparedness classes.

The Red Cross is offering virtual classes online for the public to partake in.

Sherri McKinney with The American Red Cross spoke with News 2 about the new options they have available.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE