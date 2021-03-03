Newsmaker: American Red Cross reflects on deadly tornadoes one year later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been one year since deadly tornadoes touched down in Nashville and Middle Tennessee, killing 25 people and leaving behind a massive path of destruction.

One of the first agencies to lend a hand to those affected was the American Red Cross, who was at the center of the rebuilding efforts.

Sherri McKinney of the American Red Cross joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to reflect on March 3, 2020 one year later.

“We at the American Red Cross were honored to help those…help alleviate their suffering following that tornado. We did that by using volunteer help,” McKinney said.

The American Red Cross will also be hosting the Nissan Lifesaver Special event on News 2 at 7 p.m.

