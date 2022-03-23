NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross is gearing up to host one of their largest celebrations of the year. Sherri McKinney of the Red Cross joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

McKinney says the Nissan Lifesaver Luncheon celebrates and raises funds for the organization, so they can fully deliver the Red Cross mission to the citizens of Tennessee.

“This is our largest fundraiser in the Tennessee region and the easiest way for you to support us is by coming to the event and buying a ticket,” said McKinney.

The event will honor several women who have had made significant impacts in Tennessee with their philanthropy. News 2’s very own Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy will be honored and awarded the Mission Award!

Grammy award-winning artist, Amy Grant, will attend the luncheon as the keynote speaker. Tickets to the luncheon can be found here.

The Nissan Lifesaver Luncheon will be held at Belmont University on March 29.

To learn more about the event watch the entire interview above.