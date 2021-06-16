Newsmaker: American Red Cross experiences shortage of blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the United States emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and hospitals go back to pre-pandemic operations, the country is now dealing with a desperate shortage of blood donations.

Drea Frondorf with the American Red Cross joined News 2 via phone to discuss the crucial need for donations right now.

Frondorf said the American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment and donate now.

Hospitals are responding to a large number of traumas, emergency room visits, overdoses and transplants.

You can learn more about donating blood by clicking here. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS and enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

