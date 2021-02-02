Newsmaker: American Heart Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is American Heart Month and doctors are reminding the public of the importance of heart health.

Doctor Samuel Horr, a cardiologist with Centennial Heart at Tristar Centennial Medical Center joined News 2 via phone to discuss heart disease.

Horr says heart disease remains the number one cause of death among men and women worldwide.

“I think especially in light of the current pandemic one of the major problems we have been saying is people are delaying care. Most people have warning signs.”

Horr says he believes people are delaying care because of the virus. He says a lot of these signs, if caught early, are very treatable.

If you have any symptoms, seek immediate attention.