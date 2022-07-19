NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local nonprofit is collecting bottled water as the Volunteer State continues to face 90-degree temperatures this summer. Heather Young, the founder of All for Him Ministry, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how they’re helping the homeless population in the sweltering heat.

Young says the ministry serves about 300 people a week in the Nashville and Lebanon areas. She says the heat is no joke as temperatures continue to rise in Middle Tennessee.

“This heat is no joke and it’s been really hard on everybody because there is no place for people to go,” said Young, “We’ve been making sure that we have tons of ice and water because it’s very serious, as serious as the winter.”

At this time, Young says the main thing the nonprofit is most in need of is water.

“Water is the essential for everything and we can use that as much as we can and we’ll be truly appreciative of it,” said Young.

