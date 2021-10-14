Newsmaker: Aggressive Drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day Thursday, News 2 is taking a look at “Aggressive Drivers”.

Traffic fatalities are higher compared to this time last year. More specifically, there have been 110 more traffic fatalities in Tennessee so far in 2021 compared to 2020.

When looking at the Nashville district, there were 213 traffic fatalities at this point in 2020, and there have been 243 so far in 2021.

“Speed is the number one contributing factor in Tennessee’s traffic fatality rate,” Lt. Bill Miller said. “We’re seeing 123, 126 [mph], even faster depending on some of the muscle cars and super cars that are starting to really become extremely popular out on the roadways.”

“We need drivers and passengers of each driver to realize speed and driving reckless is not the best way to get where you need to go. Allow yourself more time to safely reach your destination, because you’re putting everyone on the road in a tremendous risk of injury or even death by your actions,” Lt. Miller said.

