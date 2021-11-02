Newsmaker: Adoption awareness month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – November is national adoption awareness month and Nashville’s CEO of Family and Children’s Services joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss the children awaiting adoption in the Tennessee area.

McSurdy said there are currently 400 children awaiting adoption in Tennessee. 150 of those children reside in Davidson County.

Adoption can be hard on both parties which is something that McSurdy acknowledges, but he credits Wendy’s Wonderful Kids model that they use to make the adoption transition easier for both parties involved.

“What we love about Wendy’s model is that they really look to known resources kids have so aunts, uncles, grandparents, a baseball coach, a Sunday school teacher, a teacher from school, that stands up and says ‘Wait, I remember Bobby when he was this big.’ “Those are relationships, the preexisting connection to a child makes the transition to adoption a little bit easier and helps the child hold on to some of his or her past. That’s the beauty of the Wendy’s model,” said McSurdy.

McSurdy’s family was formed by adoption and he says “it’s just another way to be a family, but it’s a great way to be a family.”

For a website of adoptable kids in Tennessee and nationwide, visit here.

To find out how to become a foster or adoptive parent call 1-877-DCS-KIDS.