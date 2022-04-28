NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 is taking an in-depth look at how people in positions of authority are abusing the power they have over children.

Beth Walser of Volunteer Behavioral Health joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on the topic.

“”Some of the behaviors you may see in a child are if they’re not wanting to go to school and that’s never been an issue before, shutting down, isolating themselves, regressive behaviors, starting to bed wet, thumb sucking, age inappropriate childlike speech. Those are a few of the behaviors you can look for,” Walser said.

When it comes to their emotions and how they’re feeling, parents can look for any change in mood or personality.

