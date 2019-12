NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the busiest holiday travel season ever on record. AAA says more than 115 million people across the country are expected to either drive, fly, or take a train to their destination now through January 1st.

More than two and a half million of those travelers are Tennesseans.

AAA Public Affairs Specialist, Megan Cooper, stopped by News 2 to share tips on travel safety this holiday season.