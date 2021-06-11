Newsmaker: ‘A Night For Jae & Zeke’

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Hendersonville are coming out this month to benefit a foundation formed after a tragedy last winter.

Members of the Jae and Zeke foundation joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how you can help them out and hear some good music as well.

“This cause if for the Jay and Zeke foundation which was formed because of a terrible tragedy that happened in December. A disgruntled employee actually murdered Jessie Brinkley and Ezekiel Iacob in their home…The Jay and Zeke foundation was formed to also help families through financial turmoil when a similar tragedy happens to them,” Taylor Rowe said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.