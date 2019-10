NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gaylord Opryland is hosting hiring events for A Country Christmas on October 5 and October 19 at Gaylord Opryland STAR Service Center. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Senior Director of Human Resources Operations for Gaylord Opryland Hotel discussed with News 2 the flexibility for the 300 positions that are available and the perks of working during the holiday season.