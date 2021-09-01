Newsmaker: 7th Annual TrailBlazer fundraising event with Tennessee Voices for Victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Voices for Victims is hosting their 7th Annual TrailBlazer fundraising event.

Valerie Craig and Verna Wyatt founded the organization. Craig joined News 2 in studio to talk about fundraising efforts this year.

They work to connect with victims and direct service resources, speak out for victims issues and work to secure better services for victims of crime. They also help victims find their voice.

The organization aims to prevent crime in the first place They’ve presented thousands of educational programs on child abuse/child sexual abuse, domestic violence, rape, cyberbullying, sexting and internet dangers.

The event will be held on September 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Percy Warner State Park.

You can learn more about their work here.