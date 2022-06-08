NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A scenic ride through Sumner County this weekend aims to support a veteran-run charity that helps empower other veterans through activities and adventure.

Waypoint Vets facilitates opportunities of camaraderie and healing for veterans across America at no cost to them. The adventures combine mental and physical intensity with the stillness and beauty of nature.

The 7th annual ride for Waypoint Vets will start Saturday morning at Texas Roadhouse in Hendersonville and end at Keller’s in Castalian Springs. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with kickstands up at 11:15. It will be a police-escorted ride.

Cost for drivers is $20 and $5 for riders. Armbands for non-riders will be $10 at Keller’s.

