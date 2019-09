LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The annual Sherry’s Run, a 5K that benefits those affected by cancer, will be held on Saturday.

The event will be held at 623 West Main Street in Lebanon. A silent auction begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

Participants can register online, or at the event site on Sept. 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 14 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Click here for more information on Sherry’s Run.