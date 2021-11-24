Newsmaker: 53+ million Americans expected to travel this weekend, says AAA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this holiday season. AAA’s Director of Public Affairs Stephanie Milani joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to detail how busy the roadways are expected to get.

More than 53 million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving and AAA’s Stephanie Milani says those numbers are record-breaking.

“This is the highest single-year increase of travel since 2005,” said Milani, “So, last year where not everyone was able to travel, we’re looking at a rebound of about 13% from last year,” said Milani.

Those planning to hit the road may need to reach deep into their wallets as Milani said gas prices have increased.

“The Tennessee average is $3.10 right now, and the national average is $3.39. Now, this is about $1.20 more expensive than gas prices last year,” said Milani.

Although prices have increased, Milani said AAA doesn’t believe that will deter people from traveling this holiday weekend, especially since last year’s travel was decreased.

To learn the perfect times to hit the road and other insights watch the entire interview above.