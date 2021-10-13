Newsmaker: 52nd GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards will honor the best artists in the genre.

Jackie Patillo, Executive Director of the Gospel Music Association, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to discuss the event.

“We’ve got limited seats available. [Anyone looking to attend] can go to doveawards.com and purchase their tickets there….the show will air on Friday [October] 22 on TBN, so folks can check their local listing for that time and channel in their area,” Patillo said.

The theme for this year’s awards puts the events of the past year and a half into perspective.

“Christian Gospel Music is music for the soul and spirit. The theme this year is ‘stronger together’. We’ve been through so much this past year and a half,” Patillo said.

