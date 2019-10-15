Newsmaker: 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held at Lipscomb University on October 15th. President of the Gospel Music Association, Jackie Patillo, joins News 2 to talk about what you can expect and where to watch.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar