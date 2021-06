NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Council is meeting Tuesday night to discuss the budget.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman joined News 2 via phone to discuss some of the big issues on the agenda.

Shulman said he thinks this meeting will be a lot shorter than previous meetings about the budget.

He said that will be the main topic of discussion. He said with new revenue coming in, the city is in good financial shape.