Newsmaker: Metro Council to run through 42-page agenda

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss an array of topics.

Council Member Robert Swope joined News 2 via phone to provide an overview of what members will discuss at the meeting.

Swope said they have a 42-page agenda for Tuesday night.

Swope told News 2 they are getting $267 million to the city, $303 million to MNPS and an additional $45 million to Metro Transit from the Federal stimulus package. Swope said part of that is restricted funds, part of it isn’t. Swope said all of that money goes into some form of a general operations budget to help with the pandemic recovery.

Swope said, “We aren’t in the position, the dire position that we thought we were going to be in a year ago. Nashville is an incredibly resilient city.”