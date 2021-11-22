Newsmaker: 3k+ lights to shimmer at Franktown Festival of Lights

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The longest drive-through holiday light show in Williamson County returns this week. Chris Barnhill joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio sharing highlights of the festive tradition.

Franktown Festival of Lights features a milelong route with 200-holiday displays synchronized with Christmas classics and a variety of other Christmas classics guests can enjoy. Plus, new this year Barnhill says guests can even walk the lighted route.

“Instead of riding through the lights, walk it,” said Barnhill, “We’ve got fifteen speakers through the mile course spread out all over so you can listen to the music that synchronizes with the lights, but take your time and stroll on the course at your leisure,” said Barnhill.

All proceeds from the festival will go to Franktown Open Hearts that serves Franklin’s inner-city youth.

“The money helps fund vocational training, and then we feed kids every day,” said Barnhill, “We have fed over 15,000 meals last year and 100% of that ticket fee goes towards blessing those kids,” said Barnhill.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle and admission is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Franktown Festival of Lights runs from November 25 to December 26 at the Williamson County Agricultural Center.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, click here.