NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new sports park is expected to bring a thousand jobs to Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland joins Nickelle Smith by phone in the News 2 studio to discuss the major project.

Legacy Sports Park is the city’s newest development and Mayor McFarland gave us a sneak peek of what the facility will include.

“It’s roughly a 300-acre park located near our I-840 and Highway 40 interchange,” said Mayor McFarland, “It’s one of the largest athletic complexes in the country with 20 indoor basketball courts, a gymnastics arena, two sheets of ice for a hockey arena, 50 pickleball courts, tennis courts, and a soccer field. So, it’s an athletic complex that also features entertainment.”

Mayor McFarland said the $350 million sports park is a significant addition to the city of Murfreesboro.

“It’s significant for Murfreesboro, for our region, and state,” said Mayor McFarland, “I have three kids and with my older boys we spent a lot of time traveling the country playing travel ball, so families involved in that understand the economic impact.”

