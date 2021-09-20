Newsmaker: 21st Annual Purity Moosic City Dairy Dash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 21st Annual Purity Moosic City Dairy Dash is just around the corner.

The annual event is set to happen on October 2, 2021 at 7 a.m.

The Lee Company Glenn Wunder Mighty Mile begins at 7:00 a.m. and the Purity Moosic City Dairy Dash 5K begins at 7:30 a.m.

In addition, the Purity Moosic City Dairy Dash 10K & Regions Smitty 15K begin at 8:00 a.m. Each course is fast, flat, certified and timed using Start 2 Finish Event Timing.

