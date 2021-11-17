Newsmaker: 20k pounds of litter to be removed in ‘No Trash November’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – ‘No Trash November’ is this month and News 2 talks with Denise Baker who is a part of TDOT’s highway beautification office about the month-long statewide cleanup initiative.

The most recent campaign initiated by TDOT is urging Tennesseans to pick up their litter, and TDOT’S Denise Baker says they are trying to reach a big goal.

“TDOT thought of the initiative of ‘No Trash November’ to encourage Tennesseans to pick up litter across the state. Our goal is 20,000 pounds and we’re almost there we’re right at 9,000 pounds,” said Baker.

Baker credits the success of the campaign to multiple Adopt-A-Highway volunteers that help create such a great environmental impact on the state of Tennessee.

As we get closer to the holiday season, Baker warns that with increased travel comes an increase in litter but addressing the issue is quite an easy feat.

“I encourage everyone to signup for an adopt-a-highway program. It’s free to participate in the no trash November movement,” said Baker.

Baker says that those who sign up will be required to clean up a two-mile stretch four times a year.

Those wanting to volunteer click here.

To learn more about the campaign watch the entire interview above.