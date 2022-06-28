NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the return of an annual tradition! Jodi Schroer joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the 23rd Annual Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5k/10k and Luken Kids Fun Run.

Schroer says the special event began twenty years ago and has a rich legacy and history in the Brentwood community.

“We have about 60 volunteers on tap to join us Monday morning and help us execute this amazing event and it definitely takes a village, as all races do, but we’re just grateful for all of the hands that come together to pull it off,” said Schroer.

Those wanting to participate can do so by clicking here.

To learn more about the 2022 YMCA Firecracker Race watch the entire interview above.