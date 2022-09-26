NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 3rd annual Whiskey, Wine and Cider Festival is coming to Nashville next week! Christine Forte, President of the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

The festival is Nashville’s only whiskey, wine and cider-themed festival that benefits the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition.

Forte says proceeds will go toward the coalition’s emergency access fund which helps relieve additional stressors individuals facing breast cancer might encounter.

“The emergency access fund goes toward people who are dealing with breast cancer and their families,” said Forte, “People find themselves facing eviction, lights going off, utilities going off and we’re different from other organizations because we give money to them to keep the lights on and bills paid.”

The festival will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Bedford Nashville Event Venue. To purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about the 3rd annual Whiskey, Wine and Cider Festival watch the entire interview above.