NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort.

Mathes says the operation has been going on for years and targets October because registered sex offenders are expected to abide by specific rules during the month.

“In the month of October, registered sex offenders with known child victims under active supervision are to abide by additional rules,” said Mathes, “They include not attending fall festivals, not going to any haunted houses, their home cannot be decorated in Halloween decorations and on Halloween night they’re not allowed to participate in any trick-or-treating and their lights should be off.”

Siedentop says the operation is an enhancement to already strict oversight that is placed on a specific group of offenders.

“What we have found is that 96-98% of offenders are completely compliant with our supervision and it’s also good news to know that the 2-4% who are not complying we can find out and hold them accountable,” said Siedentop.

To learn more about Operation Blackout watch the entire interview above.