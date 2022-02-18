NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend, people will be going for a swim outside Nissan Stadium.

Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on this year’s Music City Polar Plunge which will be held Saturday. The event benefits Special Olympics and also serves in memory of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.

“It’s been a tough week for us, so this week we’re going to honor Destin and do our annual polar plunge which benefits Special Olympics. We’ve done it every year here in Brentwood for about the past 10 years. [Now] we’re doing it down at Nissan Stadium,” Assistant Chief Hickey said.

Special Olympics was a cause near and dear to Officer Legieza.

News 2’s Nikki Burdine and Neil Orne will even be participating this year.

