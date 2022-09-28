NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – September is here and it’s time for cooler temperatures and fall fun. If you take a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains and Dollywood, you’ll find that, and much for!

Dollywood’s Ellen Liston joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the theme park’s Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin Luminights.

“It’s time to go to the Smokies, visit Dollywood, see the 13,000 pumpkins we have and that doesn’t even include all the culinary treats that are made with Pumpkin Spice — Fall’s favorite flavor,” said Liston.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will be from September 23 to October 29. To purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin Luminights watch the entire interview above.