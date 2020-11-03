Newsmaker: 2020 Presidential Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Presidential Election comes just once every four years.

Election Analyst Linda Peek Schacht of Lipscomb University joined News 2 via phone to discuss the 2020 Presidential Election.

Topics discussed:

  • Impact of record early voting
  • Key battleground states
  • Debate at Belmont University, Nashville in the spotlight
  • Other factors that go into elections

News 2 has an ‘Election Trouble Tip Line’ through Tuesday evening. It will be the breaking news hotline number 615-369-7332 and an email address of ‘vote@wkrn.com.’

News 2’s Election Trouble Tipline is OPEN all day and all night Election Tuesday.
Let us know about any issues or anything improper going on at your voting location.
We will look into your issues right away.
Call 615-369-7332 or email vote@wkrn.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

