Newsmaker: 2 virtual runs supporting TN State Parks groups taking place over Fourth of July weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can support two Tennessee State Parks groups this holiday weekend at the same time.

Park Interpretive Specialist, Emily Stevenson, spoke with News 2 about two virtual runs you can take part in over the next few days.

Red, White & Raptors: Jul 3 – Jul 6

The Red, White & Raptors virtual run benefits Tennessee State Park Birds of Prey program. To learn more about the event and register, click here.

Firecracker Glow Run: Jul 3 – Jul 6

The Virtual Firecracker Glow Run benefits the Friends Group of Montgomery Bell State Park. To learn more about the event and register, click here.

