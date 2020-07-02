Breaking News
Nashville to revert back to modified version of Phase Two

Newsmaker: 2 virtual runs supporting TN State Parks groups taking place over Fourth of July weekend

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can support two Tennessee State Parks groups this holiday weekend at the same time.

Park Interpretive Specialist, Emily Stevenson, spoke with News 2 about two virtual runs you can take part in over the next few days.

Red, White & Raptors: Jul 3 – Jul 6

The Red, White & Raptors virtual run benefits Tennessee State Park Birds of Prey program. To learn more about the event and register, click here.

Firecracker Glow Run: Jul 3 – Jul 6

The Virtual Firecracker Glow Run benefits the Friends Group of Montgomery Bell State Park. To learn more about the event and register, click here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories