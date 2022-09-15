NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’ve seen them serve the community, now come watch them serve on stage.

The 15th annual Metro Law Enforcement Talent Show will be held next week. Metro police officers Nick Diamond and Mark Miracle joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to discuss all the fun and what the show supports.

The event will be held at the Nashville Palace on Tuesday, September 20 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Anyone looking to purchase tickets should email Lisa McCluskey at lisa.mccluskey@nashville.gov.

All proceeds will be donated to the Nashville Children’s Alliance.

Items being auctioned during the event include guitars signed by Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, and Blake Shelton, restaurant gift cards paired with numerous hotels around downtown Nashville, helicopter rides, bourbon packages, and signed sports items.

Anyone looking to contribute can Venmo MNPD-TALENTSHOWCASE-1.

To see the full interview with Officer Diamond and Officer Miracle, click on the video above.