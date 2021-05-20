Newsmaker: 15-mile ruck for Charlie Daniels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The late Charlie Daniels was dedicated to supporting veterans, and later this month, a charity will be holding an event in his memory to help support his mission.

Daniels’ longtime manager Dave Corlew joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss the event.

“This is a relationship that we’ve had quite sometime with the Shepard’s Center. It’s a TBI Spinal Cord injury hospital, and the advocates for that facility is called the Shepard’s man, and they’re made up of mostly marines; 22 for the 22 suicides….this year we’re going to honor Charlie with a Ruck march from his gravesite to Lebanon.”

