Newsmaker: 14th Annual Law Enforcement Talent Show & Silent Auction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the fourteenth year in a row, members of Nashville law enforcement will showcase their talents for a good cause.

The Annual Law Enforcement Talent Show and Silent Auction raises money for the Nashville Children’s Alliance. Chris Young will be the headliner this year.

Police Captain Tommy Widener and CEO of Nashville Children’s Alliance Dawn Harper joined News 2 in studio to discuss the event.

The show and auction take place AT 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at the Nashville Palace.