Newsmaker: 10th Annual Unleashed Dinner with your Dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association works to save the lives of animals daily. This weekend it will host one of the biggest fundraisers “Unleashed Dinner with your Dog.”

WWE Star Sheamus will host the dinner, auction and dog runway show. Josh Breslow and Nikki Burdine talked to him and Event Chair Marsha Masulla about what you can expect.

You can meet Sheamus Thursday ahead of the big dinner. He will host a meet and greet event at the nashville humane association from 4:30-6:00 p.m.

You are asked to bring a $25 donation to the shelter.