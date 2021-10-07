Newsmaker: Nashville walk to defeat ALS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Member of the ALS Association Tennessee Chapter Alice Sullivan joins Nikelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss the walk defeating ALS.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis commonly known as ALS is a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Sullivan said this disease completely changes one’s life.

“ALS is a horrible disease and if you know someone who battles it you know what that looks like,” said Sullivan, “It really changes that person’s life from start to finish affecting the caregivers and the family. A lot of times ALS will affect the individual’s ability to walk, speak, or eat so things that really make an individual that person so they require a lot of assistance,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said the ALS walk is a way of showing those battling the disease and their families that they’re not alone.

“This is an opportunity to rally around these families that day in and day out are in a battle with this disease. So this is an opportunity to let them know that their friends, family, coworkers are here for them and they have a community and they’re not alone on this journey,” said Sullivan.

The Walk to Defeat ALS will take place on October 23 at 10 a.m.

Those wanting to participate in the run can register here.