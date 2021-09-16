Newsmaker: Nashville Pride returns following 2020 cancellation due to COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After last year’s cancellation, Nashville Pride is returning this weekend with a new location, multiple vendors, and all-star performances.

One of the festival’s board of directors, Phil Cobucci joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith to discuss the event that is expected to have its greatest turnout thus far.

“Every year we seem to double our numbers and increase by thousands. I think what’s exciting is that we get to see how the city has changed, how the region is changed, and how there’s more acceptance towards the LGBTQIA existence that’s happening” said Cobucci.

Nashville Pride will take place this weekend at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required to attend.

Volunteers are still needed. To register to volunteer, click here.