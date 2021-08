NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Festivities for the Music City Grand Prix are set to kick off Thursday evening with a fan fest, autograph session, and the Pit-Stop Challenge.

Practice will begin Friday as well as various concerts. On Saturday, gates open at 7:30 a.m., and on Sunday gates open at 9 a.m.

President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council Scott Ramsey said the event will have a major economic impact on the city, especially following the pandemic.