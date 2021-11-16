NEWSMAKER: Hope Force International helps with Waverly flood recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hope Force International continues to help those impacted by the devastating Waverly floods that killed 20 people in August.

Hope Force International explains ongoing issues as homeowners work to recover. Some continue to see damage every time it rains.

The organization is looking for help with flood remediation and roof tarping. Reservists are trained by Hope Flood International to go out and serve after natural disasters.

Disaster response coordinators predict restoring homes in Waverly could take years.

For more information and ways you can get involved, click here.