NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Department of Safety’s Driver Services Division is hoping to help the community receive food it might be lacking during the holiday season. Through the end of the month, those who need to visit a Driver Service center can help donate to families in need by bringing in a nonperishable food item.

According to Assistant Commissioner Michael Hogan, this is just one partnership the Driver Services Division has.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“The Department of Safety’s Driver Services Division partners with Tennessee Donor Services as well as Donate Life and Middle Tennessee Transplant on increasing organ and tissue donation,” he told News 2. “Throughout the years, we’ve increased our donations from 28 percent to now, I think we’re at 43 percent of our valid drivers. This is just another one of those partnerships where we can help the community.”

Throughout the month of December, he said, donation bins have been set up at each of the dozens of Driver Service centers across the state, and the centers ask customers bring in any nonperishable food item to help donate back to the community to those who may go without.

“We’re always blessed,” he said. “We have the opportunity to give back. This is just one of those initiatives.”

While most people carry negative associations with driver service centers, Hogan said he hoped the drive would help lessen those negative feelings to the division.

“This is just one of those customer service initiatives that we think would help the community,” he said. “When they asked, we were more than happy to do so.”

The food items will be donated to families in need this holiday season.

“We’re encouraging the public to bring in a canned good when they’re out to visit us. When you think about it, we see about 5,000 people a day across the state. That’s a lot of food that could help a lot of need families.”