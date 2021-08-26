Former mayor describes what turned Nashville into ‘major league city’

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Nashville Mayor Bill Purcell led Music City between 1999 and 2007. He stopped by News 2 to discuss the growth he has seen on Broadway, the role the Nashville Predators have played, and when Nashville truly became a “major league city”.

Broadway Out of Bounds
From crime concerns to calls for regulation involving ‘transpotainment’ vehicles – News 2 investigates what’s being done to keep you safe on Broadway. Catch Broadway Out of Bounds special reports all day Thursday and on WKRN.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss