Newsmaker: Cheatham County combats drug abuse

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Lieutenant Shannon Heflin joined the mother of Quintenn Clark in the News 2 studio to discuss the epidemic of drug abuse, and how the community is coming together to combat it.
Tonya Garton began The Quintenn Clark Foundation after her 20-year-old son died of an fentanyl overdose. Today, she’s encouraging others who struggle from addiction to receive recovery through the “Recovery Quest” event.
All funds raised at the event will contribute to those who want recovery but can’t afford it.
