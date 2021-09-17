Newsmaker: Cheatham County combats drug abuse

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Lieutenant Shannon Heflin joined the mother of Quintenn Clark in the News 2 studio to discuss the epidemic of drug abuse, and how the community is coming together to combat it.

Tonya Garton began The Quintenn Clark Foundation after her 20-year-old son died of an fentanyl overdose. Today, she’s encouraging others who struggle from addiction to receive recovery through the “Recovery Quest” event.

Source: Quintenn Clark Foundation

All funds raised at the event will contribute to those who want recovery but can’t afford it.

