Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage enters phase 2 of reopening plan on June 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will enter phase two of its reopening this Thursday.

The former president’s home was closed for three months due to COVID-19. Hermitage reopens its doors at a time when the country has seen the removal of statues and moments of historic figures with ties to slavery.

Howard Kittell, President and CEO of The Hermitage spoke with News 2 about what you can learn at the site, from Jackson’s life, his presidency, and the history of slavery at the mansion.

“We want to present history in a way that connects with the modern public and is absolutely accurate. Museums enjoy a very high level of public trust. And we want to maintain that public trust,” said Kittell.

Kittell said the grounds will be removing some restrictions to allow guests more access for tours, while also prioritizing safety.

“We want to continue to present [guests] with accurate, informative history, but also to tour these miraculous grounds,” said Kittell.

In Washington, President Trump spoke out early Tuesday morning after a crowd tried to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square. Trump tweeted that several people had been arrested for vandalism, calling the statue of Jackson “magnificent”.

Trump went on to say anyone who vandalized or destroyed monuments could face up to 10 years in prison.

His administration has also delayed an initiative to replace Jackson on the twenty-dollar bill with Harriet Tubman until at least 2026.

