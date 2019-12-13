American Red Cross, News 2 team up for Holiday Hero Blood Drive

The holidays are in full swing which means shopping is too but it’s not just about material gifts. We are teaming up with the American Red Cross to encourage you to give the gift of life.

Red Cross Communications Manager, Tiffany Taylor, stopped by News 2 to talk about Holiday Hero Blood Drive. The American Red Cross and News 2 are teaming up for the event on Monday, December 16th.

The Red Cross is in desperate need off all blood types but especially Type O.

If you are a part of the drive, you will receive a $5 Amazon card, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Area Mobile & Donation Center Holiday Hero Blood Drive Locations

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Nashville Blood Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave

Nashville, TN 37203

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church Old Hickory

1106 Hadley Ave.

Old Hickory, TN 37138

2 – 7 p.m.

Rivergate Mall

1000 Rivergate Mall

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

1 – 7 p.m.

Elmcroft of Hendersonville

1020 Carrington Place

Hendersonville, TN 37075

1- 5 p.m.

Anytime Fitness – Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center, Suite 1A

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

1 – 6 p.m.

Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center

501 Memorial Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Kroger’s Marketplace

2011 Nashville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

1 – 5 p.m.

Kroger

845 Nashville Place

Gallatin, TN 37066

1 – 5 p.m.