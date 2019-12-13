American Red Cross, News 2 team up for Holiday Hero Blood Drive

The holidays are in full swing which means shopping is too but it’s not just about material gifts. We are teaming up with the American Red Cross to encourage you to give the gift of life.
Red Cross Communications Manager, Tiffany Taylor, stopped by News 2 to talk about Holiday Hero Blood Drive. The American Red Cross and News 2 are teaming up for the event on Monday, December 16th.
The Red Cross is in desperate need off all blood types but especially Type O.
If you are a part of the drive, you will receive a $5 Amazon card, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Area Mobile & Donation Center Holiday Hero Blood Drive Locations
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
Nashville Blood Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37203
11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church Old Hickory
1106 Hadley Ave.
Old Hickory, TN 37138
2 – 7 p.m.
Rivergate Mall
1000 Rivergate Mall
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
1 – 7 p.m.
Elmcroft of Hendersonville
1020 Carrington Place
Hendersonville, TN 37075
1- 5 p.m.
Anytime Fitness – Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center, Suite 1A
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
1 – 6 p.m.
Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center
501 Memorial Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Kroger’s Marketplace
2011 Nashville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
1 – 5 p.m.
Kroger
845 Nashville Place
Gallatin, TN 37066
1 – 5 p.m.