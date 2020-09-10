1030 Music Row to bring new look to Music City

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville remains a city on the rise despite all the challenges this year. 1030 Music Row reflects Music City’s continued growth. The new office building will have a whole new look in the Music Row area.

Rob Binford is one of the people involved in the project. The Senior Project Manager for Turner Construction Company spoke with News 2 about the plans for 1030 Music Row.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2020 reports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories