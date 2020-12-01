Newsmaker: Franktown Festival of Lights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franktown Open Hearts kicked off year three of the Franktown Festival of Lights on Thanksgiving.

Chris Barnhill, executive director of Franktown Open Hearts, spoke with News 2 about the annual light festival, which runs through December 26 at the Williamson County Ag Center.

Tickets are $25 per car and can be purchased at the gate or in advance. Click here and use the code “News2” for a $5 discount!

To learn more about the festival and how Franktown Open Hearts is using proceeds to help fund community programs, click here.