NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Domestic violence is a growing problem in Tennessee. Family pets can play an important role in whether a woman in an abusive situation feels comfortable leaving.

Unfortunately, many shelters don’t have the means to support those animals. But that’s about to change in Middle Tennessee.

President and CEO of the YWCA Nashville, Sharon Roberson, spoke with News 2 by phone to explain more.